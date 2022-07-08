A forklift driver moves a pallet of cardboard boxes at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company in Jackson, Miss., says Friday, May 28, 2021. Charita McCarrol,… Read More

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Hattiesburg, MS, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Hattiesburg, the annual mean wage is $41,060 or 29.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $344,550. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Hattiesburg metro area

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#50. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,300

– #301 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

Stealth Communications // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,810

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#48. Compliance officers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,970

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

Canva

#47. Construction and building inspectors

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,350

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

Rickmouser45 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Coaches and scouts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,510

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,550

– Employment: 193,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Morgantown, WV ($100,120)

— Lubbock, TX ($90,140)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($88,490)

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Hattiesburg

ryanivy308 // Pixabay

#45. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,700

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,230

– Employment: 50,780

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

— Fresno, CA ($86,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#44. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $59,500

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#43. Registered nurses

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $59,520

– #375 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

SofikoS // Shutterstock

#42. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $60,800

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,680

– Employment: 78,640

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#41. Credit analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $61,180

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

You may also like: How Hattiesburg feels about climate change

EU2017EE // Flickr

#40. Information security analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $62,100

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#39. Facilities managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $64,730

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#38. Accountants and auditors

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,260

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

Canva

#37. Computer systems analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,800

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#36. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $66,360

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week

Canva

#35. Speech-language pathologists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $67,830

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $68,690

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

goodluz // Shutterstock

#33. Real estate sales agents

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $68,920

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Personal financial advisors

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $69,510

– #329 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#31. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $69,860

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Hattiesburg that require a graduate degree

USACE NY // Flickr

#30. Construction managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $72,440

– #360 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#29. Network and computer systems administrators

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $76,480

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $77,780

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#27. Project management specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,220

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

Canva

#26. Civil engineers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Hattiesburg

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,990

– #314 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Pixabay

#24. General and operations managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $79,140

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#23. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $79,580

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#22. Administrative services managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $82,940

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#21. Software developers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,240

– #354 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Hattiesburg metro area

Canva

#20. Sales managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,500

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Education administrators, postsecondary

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $85,780

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#18. Management analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,060

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

michaeljung // Shutterstock

#17. Power plant operators

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,750

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Medical and health services managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $87,430

– #374 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Hattiesburg metro area

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#15. Occupational therapists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $87,990

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lawyers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $92,580

– #349 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#13. Industrial production managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $94,530

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#12. Human resources managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $95,820

– #305 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#11. Physical therapists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $96,590

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Hattiesburg

Austin Community College // Flickr

#10. Veterinarians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $96,670

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Computer and information systems managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $99,900

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Canva

#8. Electrical engineers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $101,450

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

Canva

#7. Financial managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $102,440

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Nurse practitioners

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $108,100

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Hattiesburg that don’t require a college degree

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#5. Pharmacists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#4. Chief executives

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $135,000

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Canva

#3. Dentists, general

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $193,530

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

Canva

#2. Family medicine physicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $250,840

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

Djols // Shutterstock

#1. Emergency medicine physicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $344,550

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $310,640

– Employment: 36,180

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)

— Richmond, VA ($357,130)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hattiesburg metro area