Hattiesburg, MS

Highest-paying jobs in Hattiesburg

By Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago
A forklift driver moves a pallet of cardboard boxes at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company in Jackson, Miss., says Friday, May 28, 2021.

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Hattiesburg, MS, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Hattiesburg, the annual mean wage is $41,060 or 29.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $344,550. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubovr_0gZ5X5gd00

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#50. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,300

– #301 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

Stealth Communications // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,810

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wtvzc_0gZ5X5gd00

ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#48. Compliance officers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $57,970

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzvGZ_0gZ5X5gd00

Canva

#47. Construction and building inspectors

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,350

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455ddW_0gZ5X5gd00

Rickmouser45 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Coaches and scouts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,510

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,550

– Employment: 193,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Morgantown, WV ($100,120)

— Lubbock, TX ($90,140)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($88,490)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24e8IT_0gZ5X5gd00

ryanivy308 // Pixabay

#45. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,700

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,230

– Employment: 50,780

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

— Fresno, CA ($86,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJxYC_0gZ5X5gd00

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#44. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $59,500

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYU0B_0gZ5X5gd00

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#43. Registered nurses

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $59,520

– #375 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNfgo_0gZ5X5gd00

SofikoS // Shutterstock

#42. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $60,800

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,680

– Employment: 78,640

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc1Ey_0gZ5X5gd00

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#41. Credit analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $61,180

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szBjg_0gZ5X5gd00

EU2017EE // Flickr

#40. Information security analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $62,100

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAOba_0gZ5X5gd00

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#39. Facilities managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $64,730

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5anb_0gZ5X5gd00

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#38. Accountants and auditors

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,260

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4NDC_0gZ5X5gd00

Canva

#37. Computer systems analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,800

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHAxU_0gZ5X5gd00

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#36. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $66,360

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hh80D_0gZ5X5gd00

Canva

#35. Speech-language pathologists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $67,830

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5IMB_0gZ5X5gd00

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $68,690

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arfl9_0gZ5X5gd00

goodluz // Shutterstock

#33. Real estate sales agents

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $68,920

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bZtZ_0gZ5X5gd00

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Personal financial advisors

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $69,510

– #329 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K09ba_0gZ5X5gd00

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#31. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $69,860

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JztLH_0gZ5X5gd00

USACE NY // Flickr

#30. Construction managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $72,440

– #360 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzoXx_0gZ5X5gd00

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#29. Network and computer systems administrators

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $76,480

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDp1x_0gZ5X5gd00

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $77,780

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOthk_0gZ5X5gd00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#27. Project management specialists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,220

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rc0P_0gZ5X5gd00

Canva

#26. Civil engineers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRcz9_0gZ5X5gd00

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,990

– #314 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10buyI_0gZ5X5gd00

Pixabay

#24. General and operations managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $79,140

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fp5kh_0gZ5X5gd00

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#23. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $79,580

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nj7AK_0gZ5X5gd00

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#22. Administrative services managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $82,940

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0vse_0gZ5X5gd00

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#21. Software developers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,240

– #354 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0s7f_0gZ5X5gd00

Canva

#20. Sales managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,500

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9FMl_0gZ5X5gd00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Education administrators, postsecondary

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $85,780

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MO451_0gZ5X5gd00

fizkes // Shutterstock

#18. Management analysts

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,060

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BD7VH_0gZ5X5gd00

michaeljung // Shutterstock

#17. Power plant operators

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,750

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoQB8_0gZ5X5gd00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Medical and health services managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $87,430

– #374 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GhtV_0gZ5X5gd00

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#15. Occupational therapists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $87,990

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfQFy_0gZ5X5gd00

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lawyers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $92,580

– #349 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B28OD_0gZ5X5gd00

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#13. Industrial production managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $94,530

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXCNG_0gZ5X5gd00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#12. Human resources managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $95,820

– #305 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJDce_0gZ5X5gd00

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#11. Physical therapists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $96,590

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsOij_0gZ5X5gd00

Austin Community College // Flickr

#10. Veterinarians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $96,670

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mBmX_0gZ5X5gd00

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Computer and information systems managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $99,900

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwXUD_0gZ5X5gd00

Canva

#8. Electrical engineers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $101,450

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nM0yc_0gZ5X5gd00

Canva

#7. Financial managers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $102,440

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBEIC_0gZ5X5gd00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Nurse practitioners

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $108,100

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wp03a_0gZ5X5gd00

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#5. Pharmacists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o45ik_0gZ5X5gd00

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#4. Chief executives

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $135,000

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMzYZ_0gZ5X5gd00

Canva

#3. Dentists, general

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $193,530

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUu4p_0gZ5X5gd00

Canva

#2. Family medicine physicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $250,840

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1ars_0gZ5X5gd00

Djols // Shutterstock

#1. Emergency medicine physicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $344,550

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $310,640

– Employment: 36,180

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)

— Richmond, VA ($357,130)

