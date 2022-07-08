ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Schierl to close Division Street location

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS POINT – Team Schierl Companies announced on July 8 that they will close one of their Stevens Point convenience stores, located at 708 Division Street. The closure will be effective July 11. “This site was excluded...

Area road construction update

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region has provided updates on pending road projects in central Wisconsin. Construction schedules may fluctuate due to weather conditions and crew availability. A full update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/. In Portage County, crews are dealing with projects...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Replacement project to close town of Sharon bridge

PORTAGE COUNTY – A replacement project will close the County Highway Y bridge over the Plover River, in the town of Sharon. “Beginning July 11, Larson Construction Company, Inc. will begin construction on the replacement of the CTH Y bridge over the Plover River in the Town of Sharon, Portage County. The bridge is located between Bentley Road and Freedom Drive. The current structure was originally constructed in 1954 and is rated as structurally deficient,” a release from Portage County Highway Commissioner Nathan Check stated.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
947jackfm.com

Church building gains historic status

AMHERST JUNCTION, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Portage County church is celebrating after receiving historical status. The South New Hope Church in Amherst Junction has been accepted into the state and national historic registry. The church was built in 1889 and is a symbol of the Norwegian American community. “This...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin officials: Suspected powerboat driver contacted, still looking for others

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Taste N Glow Balloon Fest returns to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Thousands made their way to the Taste N Glow Balloon Fest in Wausau this weekend, and it featured many activities for families to have fun. "So now we have a car show obviously, there is a pro logging tournament, axe throwing, craft show you name it we got it going on tonight," said Steve Woller the Balloon Mister.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July, 8, 2022

Traci E. Ellenbecker, age 50, of Weston died on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Traci was born in Wausau on November 4, 1971 to Thomas and Joan (Beckman) Walters. Traci married the love of her life, Mitchell Ellenbecker, on August 28, 1993 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. Together Traci and Mitchell would have 3 boys; Jordan, Dylan and Cole. Traci stayed at home and raised the boys, never missing an activity or event of theirs. Traci loved watching her sons play sports and was always the loudest fan in the crowd. Traci was made putting her family first a priority. She preferred to be doing anything with her family, especially relaxing by their pool or playing cards. Traci loved animals and taking care of her two dogs – Maverick and Lambeau. She was a very outgoing and caring person, which showed when she helped with the food pantry at church.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Immersed in culture

STEVENS POINT – A Portage County scholarship program is working to provide an awakening of Polish culture among area youth. The Stevens Point Dozynki Scholarship is conducted in conjunction with the annual Dozynki Harvest Festival and immerses the students into the Polish American community. “Part of what is requested...
STEVENS POINT, WI
101 WIXX

Police In Touch With The Driver In A Weekend Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
OSHKOSH, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Winch is interim O-W School District administrator

OWEN-WITHEE – Scott Winch is the Owen-Withee School District’s new interim administrator. Winch fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Bob Houts. Winch has signed on to serve for one year, on a part-time basis. He served as Stratford school superintendent for 17 years, until his retirement...
STRATFORD, WI
wiproud.com

Boat crash on Wisconsin river, driver flees the scene

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Fox River near Oshkosh on Saturday evening. According to a release, around 10 p.m. a two-story party boat and a powerboat collided on the Fox River between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges.
OSHKOSH, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Man Arrested in Marshfield For Trying to Break Into a Home

A Neillsville man was arrested after trying to break into a property in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a Marshfield resident called to report she had told a male subject to leave a party on Veterans Parkway, but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wsau.com

Newsroom blog: What to know if you’re going to Taste N’ Glow this weekend

The second annual Taste N’ Glow Balloon festival is underway in Wausau. Admission for this year’s event is $1 per person or a donation to local food pantries. Shuttles will be running to the festival site in Stettin from the Weston Village Hall, John Muir Middle School in Wausau, and Granite Peak Ski Resort in Rib Mountain.
WAUSAU, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eight people hospitalized in three crashes north of Portage

ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage. Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102. At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when...
PORTAGE, WI

