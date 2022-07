The problem with traditional crypto lending is that you can’t get a loan without more than enough liquid capital to cover it. By and large, decentralized finance (DeFi) projects offer only collateralized loans to the average consumer. To borrow $1,000, you need to put up $1,250 to $1,500 worth of crypto. The main point is to get liquid capital without selling assets you believe will grow in value over time.

