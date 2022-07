BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A family fight over the home of a woman who moved into an assisted living facility left two people dead, and another wounded, police said. A preliminary investigation found that as several members of the family prepared to arrive in Florida for a vacation, a male relative who didn't have permission to be there was asked to leave, Boca Raton police said in a news release.

