Economy

The car companies with the most recalls in 2022 – is your car on the list?

By Cody Carlson
 4 days ago
OVER 14 million vehicles have been recalled during 2022—and some manufacturers have struggled to keep their cars on the road more than others.

Equipment, electrical, powertrain, steering, and structural problems have been the most common catalysts for 2022 auto industry recalls.

Line of Chryslers at a dealership Credit: Getty - Contributor

Chrysler has the fifth-highest number of recalls in 2022 with 17 filings, Barron’s reports.

Chrysler was struck hard this year when 370k of its Dodge Durango and Ram models had to be recalled over a light that wouldn’t illuminate when electronic stability control was active.

Daimler Trucks is the manufacturer with the fourth-highest amount of recalls in 2022.

Some 6,500 Daimler Trucks contained faulty steering gears that could fracture and lead to a driver losing control.

The recall affected 2011-2022 Daimler model year trucks, Land Line reports.

Volkswagen comes in at number three on the highest number of auto recalls in 2022.

Volkswagen has tallied 18 recalls due to late deploying airbags in more than 220k of its vehicles, Barron’s reports.

2019-2022 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models were the vehicles affected by Volkswagen’s airbag safety hazard.

Mercedes-Benz saw its recall total jump up to 19 this year.

A glitch in more than 100 Mercedes-Benz models caused the cars’ emergency call system to stop functioning.

Mercedes-Benz’s 2022 recall troubles highlight the idea that as connected vehicle technology grows, software problems increase.

Ford takes the crown for the most recalls so far in 2022.

Ford’s most significant recall involved 2.9m vehicles that could roll away when parked.

Ford dealership Credit: Getty

The models associated with the recall include 2013-2019 Escapes, 2013-2018 C-Max’s, 2013-2016 Fusions, and 2013-2021 Transit Connects.

Adding to Ford’s pain were 650k recalled trucks and SUVs with inoperable windshield wipers and 49k recalled electric Mach-E Mustangs with batteries prone to overheating.

#Vehicles#The Cars#The Recall#Car Manufacturers#Car Companies#Chrysler#Dodge Durango#Daimler Trucks#Land Line#Atlas Cross Sport
