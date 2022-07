Just because two teams find themselves sharing similar space at the wrong end of the standings, doesn’t mean both are there following the same organizational mandate. Take, for example, the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. While one is now welcoming the pain that will come alongside their active teardown, the other can’t seem to climb their way out of the basement they’ve unintentionally occupied for too long.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO