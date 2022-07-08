The Open winner to receive record $2.5M prize

The winner of next week’s 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews will receive a record $2.5 million, tournament organizers announced.

That is up from the $2.07 million collected by last year’s Claret Jug winner Collin Morikawa.

The total prize pool for this year’s major is $14 million, a 22 percent increase from 2021 and a 60 percent boost since 2016.

“There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”

Action gets underway Thursday at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

–Field Level Media

