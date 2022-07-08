ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Top Nebraska WR moves up Clemson’s recruiting board after last month’s Swinney Camp

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago
A standout wideout from the Cornhusker State, who has collected more than a handful of Power Five scholarship offers, had the chance to showcase his talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Bellevue West High School (Bellevue, Neb.) wide receiver Dae’Vonn Hall– a 6-foot-2, 183-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – participated in the first session of the Swinney Camp on Wednesday, June 1.

“It was great,” Hall told The Clemson Insider. “The camp went really, really well. I took a little tour and that went really, really well too. Overall, it was just amazing.”

What type of feedback did Hall receive from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was back on campus?

“I had a little talk with Coach (Tyler) Grisham after camp and everything and he said that I really moved up on their recruiting board and that they’re definitely going to be talking to me after September 1st. The (interest) is definitely there.”

While Hall would love to have an offer from Clemson in hand, he’s appreciative that the Tigers want to build a relationship with him before they pull the trigger on any scholarship offer.

Clemson has only doled out two offers to wide receivers in the 2024 class. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor and Cummings (Burlington, N.C.) four-star Jonathan Paylor, reported offers from the Tigers last month.

What would it mean for Hall to join Taylor and Paylor as the recipient of a Clemson offer?

“That would mean a lot,” Hall said regarding a potential offer from the Tigers. “I’ve liked Clemson for a long time. I think they’re a great school. I love how they run their stuff. I think that I’d fit really well in their game style. I really think that would move them up in my recruiting.”

Last month’s Swinney Camp wasn’t Hall’s first time on campus. He was in Tiger Town dating back to March for an unofficial visit and got to take in spring practice, as well as spending some time around Clemson’s coaching staff.

“Seeing how they run their camps and stuff and how Coach (Grisham) runs his wide receivers and stuff, I think I’d really fit into that,” he said. “I like how he does everything. In the wide receiver room, I like how he has everyone’s attention and that they’re all on the same page.”

In addition to Clemson, Hall made his way through the Southeast with stops at Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn this summer.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Hall is going to let his process play out but indicated that he would probably like to have a college decision made following the completion of his junior season.

Hall currently holds offers from schools like Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mizzou, Nebraska and Wisconsin. It’s only a matter of time before he starts getting the attention of a national prospect.

“I like to compare myself to a Justin Jefferson or a Ja’Marr Chase, like how I handle myself and how I pretty much take care of myself on the field,” Hall said when asked to describe himself as a player. “There’s not a lot to explain, but if you watch those guys and how they handle themselves, that’s kind of me right there.”

He is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 12 wide receiver and No. 78 overall prospect in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.

— Phto for this article courtesy of Dae’Vonn Hall.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

