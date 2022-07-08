ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot after ramming Mesa police officer’s vehicle

By The Associated Press
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A woman was shot by an officer in a Phoenix suburb outside police headquarters after ramming her car into his patrol vehicle.

Mesa police said Friday that the 39-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to authorities, the officer was entering the gated police parking lot Thursday night when a car closely followed behind.

The driver then rear-ended the officer's vehicle.

The officer got out of his vehicle and that's when the shooting took place.

Police say the officer did not suffer any serious injuries.

Mesa police spokeswoman Brandi George says the investigation remains ongoing.

She did not release any details about why the woman targeted the officer's vehicle.

Mama Bear
4d ago

The officer was pulling into the gate. Why did she ram his vehicle? Can't wait to see the investigation unfold. She should get jail time for attempted murder.

