Fired Grambling State volleyball coach says AD told her to cut team

By Steven J. Gaither
 4 days ago
Grambling

Much has been said and written about former Grambling State volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas. Now the recently fired coach is speaking out about her short, controversial stint as head coach of her alma mater.

Lucas, who was let go on Tuesday, told 247Sports she believed that there was a plot against her from the get-go.

“We had some happy people that was celebrating and congratulating me — but we also had some other ones that just had a plan to make sure I didn’t get the job or make sure that I get fired,” she said. “Regardless of whatever happened, and this is before anybody ever got released from the team, there was a calculated plan to get me fired.”

Scott says the plot initiated with a player she had coached at a previous stop who guided the former Grambling State volleyball players on how to get her removed. She also denied claims that she cut 19 student-athletes, stating that she never even had that many.

“I met with 14 girls on the day that we had our end-of-the-year meetings. On April the 4, I met with them. There were girls that I gave them reasons of why you will no longer be a part of Grambling State University’s program, and there were student-athletes that I asked — that I asked — I want you to be a part of this program. This is your decision. I want you to come in and help me build a winning program here.”

Chelsey Lucas stated that she met with Director of Athletics Dr. Trayveon Scott as well as compliance about her plans to re-make the roster. She says the AD told her to “get rid of them all.”

HBCU Gameday reached out to Grambling State but was informed Dr. Scott was unavailable for comment.

Lucas said she felt the pressure to win, and win quickly. And it came from the top.

“I had to win. That’s what I was being told — if not every day, every other day. I had to win. I had to move this program. How do I move this program? Do what you have to do to get this program to be a top-seed program in the SWAC.”

As for Grambling State’s investigation that led to her dismissal, Lucas says she wasn’t ever interviewed nor did she see the investigation that led to her dismissal. She said she felt she was mistreated and still doesn’t know why she was terminated.

“To say I went to this school…to say I went to Grambling State University. For them to treat me as if I’m noting and I’m asking — over and over — where is this investigation? What is going on? Give me reasons. He (Scott) cannot deny that. I have asked over and over again. And then you terminate me — all of a sudden — that you find something.”

Bold Brainiac
2d ago

Please! You came in and cut an entire college team of athletes. Surely you weren’t expecting to keep your job. You cut scholarships and attempted to ruin the future careers of 19 women. Karma is why you’re fired. You don’t need an investigation for that.

12
LG.945
2d ago

Somehow I actually believe her! Because how did she have so much authority to do that without someone's direction or nod?

11
Antmoe55
1d ago

They should have terminated her because she was not fair, selfish, arrogant, and did not care how she treated those student athletes. They made the right decision by firing her.

4
