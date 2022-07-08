ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Greene County At High Risk For COVID Transmission

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now puts Greene County at high risk for community transmission of the virus. On Tuesday, there were 73 people with...

www.ksgf.com

KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield car dealerships see no change in temp tags a year after change slated to take effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after a new Missouri vehicle sales tax law was supposed to take effect, local car dealerships say they have still been left in the dark. The law signed off on by Gov. Mike Parson would require taxes to be paid and license plates to be issued at the point of sale at the dealership. This would eliminate temporary tags and allow people to roll those taxes into their financing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Latest On Deadly Motorcycle Crash Sunday In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have released more details about a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday night at Kearney and Robberson. Police say a patrol car had its emergency lights on blocking the westbound lanes so a tow truck could move a vehicle. Police say a motorcycle approached the scene...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Standoff On Highway 13 North Of Humansville

(KTTS News) — Authorities are trying to get a man inside a vehicle to surrender at Highway 13 and 310th road north of Humansville. Witnesses tell KTTS News officers with guns drawn have surrounded a white pickup truck. The man inside may be armed. An armored vehicle has been...
HUMANSVILLE, MO
CJ Coombs

The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic Places

Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri, United States.Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2012, the Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1962 along U.S. Highway 66 (aka St. Louis Street) located at 1158 E. St. Louis Street. This Steak 'n Shake location is 60 years old.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

City Council Considers Money For ARPA Projects

(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will hear first reading tonight on a plan to distribute the city’s portion of American Rescue Plan money. The ARPA review committee is recommending money for 16 projects. There were more than 50 requests totaling more than $210 million. The $1.9 trillion...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer takes out pole, hundreds no power

JOPLIN, Mo. — A portion of east downtown Joplin is pitch-black. Driving through with no electricity to street lights and businesses, a sign  definitely something isn’t normal. About 1:45 a.m. reports of a tractor trailer hitting a utility pole near 6th and Kentucky alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept responded to the area reporting numerous lines down and a...
JOPLIN, MO
point2homes.com

924 East Sunshine Street, Springfield, Greene County, MO, 65807

Location! Close to schools, the hospital and shopping. This pleasing house has several original features including hardwood flooring throughout, big picture windows, and arched doorways. The first thing you will notice stepping inside this home is the large open living/dining combo with a ton of nature light. The delightful kitchen has lots of cabinet space with a kitchen island. Not only does this home offer a living/dining combo, it comes with a formal dining room along with an extra bonus room right off the kitchen. This bonus room will lead you out to the backyard where you will notice a fully fenced yard. With 3 great size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms this home is perfect for anyone!! Do not miss out on this charming home!!
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Table Rock Lake. Sergeant Mike McClure says a pontoon boat drove into a crowd near an area known as Breezy Point Sunday afternoon. He says this part of the lake is popular with swimmers; people have been jumping off the rock bluffs into the lake for decades. The location is in the vicinity of State Park Marina.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

709 Swaying Oak Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Experience Exceptional Lakefront Lifestyle! Set in a private location with huge panoramic views of the lake, this 3390sf lakefront home offers 4 beds & 3 baths. Prepare to be impressed as you enter this home with oak floors, large kitchen complete with swanstone countertops & beautiful cabinetry, dining area with magnificent outdoor views & spacious living area that walks out to a large covered deck. Master suite comes with jetted tub, walk-in shower & double vanity plus easy access to lakeside deck, second upper bedroom also has attached bathroom. Lower level is finished with new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Complete with a 2nd kitchen, 2 other bedrooms (1 nonconforming), 1 bathroom, and utility room. Additional features include spacious outdoor area with low maintenance landscaping & 1 well covered dock. Don't forget the 14x42 storage room! Enjoy lakefront views & activities while chilling out on the martini deck. If you're looking for a perfect lakefront home, you've just found one.
ROACH, MO
ksgf.com

Victim Identified In Deadly Crash Saturday In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a woman who died in a crash Saturday night at Grant and Lynn. Lana Reed, 51, from Springfield was a passenger in a Chevy Monte Carlo. Police say she died when the driver of the car went into the center turn lane...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Ava Missouri has died after a crash Saturday in Christian County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Tommy Hampton was driving eight miles east of Oldfield Missouri on Highway UU when he hit a deer, causing his Honda motorcycle to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
AVA, MO

