N.J reports 3,392 new COVID cases, 8 deaths. 6 counties now under high transmission risk.

By Jackie Roman
 4 days ago
New Jersey on Friday reported another 3,392 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed six additional counties under either “medium” or “high” transmission risk, leaving none of the state’s 21 counties remaining in low-risk territory....

Comments / 39

Ewa Gardocka
3d ago

they start again to scare people ...they prepare another dose of vaccine...they manipulate people...off tv ...go outside listen your heart ...spent more time with mother nature...

Reply(1)
15
Richard Anderson
3d ago

Omg you got a cold😂😂😂, how’s that 😂😂😂😂 vaccine working out for you?

Reply(7)
13
DIN DDD
3d ago

OMG the number are getting higer and many new infections this thing can spread like fire and more folks can get it 😰

Reply(1)
3
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Health Officials Keeping Close Eye On Extremely Contagious COVID-19 Subvariant BA.5: ‘It Is Becoming A Different Virus’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A summer surge of COVID-19 is sweeping across the United States, including several hot spots in New Jersey. It’s being fueled by a new more contagious variant and the aftermath of Fourth of July gatherings. The holiday-related infections were expected, but doctors say the COVID-19 virus is mutating again and while the vaccine is reducing serious cases, breakthrough re-infections are happening more quickly. Fourth of July in Wildwood was packed with people. A week later, the CDC says many parts of New Jersey are COVID-19 hot spots. The state is now averaging 3,100 new cases per day. Cape May County...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Warns Residents Not To Touch This Dangerous Illegal Plant

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning to residents about a dangerous and illegal plant. The very invasive plant can cause painful burns and permanent scarring to the skin when touched. The DEC wants New Yorkers to know the risks of the very large, giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum). Simply brushing against the plant or breaking it causes the giant hogweed to release a sap that can cause severe burns when it is combined with sunlight and moisture. The burns can appear within 24 to 48 hours.
HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders Aren’t Dissuaded By Multiple COVID Infections Or The High Positivity Rate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 remains a constant problem even as many Americans continue to venture out after more than two years of the pandemic. As of Monday, the Maryland Department of Health reported a positivity rate of 9.75%. There was a time during the pandemic when a 5% positivity rate was cause for significant concern. But with millions of Americans now fully vaccinated, many people are trying to resume pre-pandemic activities. “It’s nice to see the city coming back to life again,” said Barry Bruno who is visiting Baltimore from New York with his family.  Bruno and his family attended an Orioles game, which...
BALTIMORE, MD
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery opens 2nd New Jersey location

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

NJ ‘Dating Scammer' Admits Escaping Custody, Scheming to Defraud Women

A New Jersey man who has twice served prison terms for using dating services to defraud women admitted to escaping from federal custody, as well as another additional fraud charge regarding his romance scheme. Patrick Giblin pleaded guilty to escaping the custody of the attorney general, as well as one...
LEWISBURG, PA
NBC News

Judge rules Subway can be sued over claims that its tuna sandwiches contain other fish species or animal products

The sandwich chain Subway can be sued over claims that it is misleading customers when it says its tuna products are "100% tuna," a federal judge in California said Monday. The suit, originally brought in January 2021 by Oakland-area resident Nilima Amin, claims Subway's tuna products “partially or wholly lack tuna as an ingredient” and “contain other fish species, animal products, or miscellaneous products aside from tuna.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. CLICK HERE for more information.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

