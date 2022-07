Click here to read the full article. In terms of surprises there were actually very few of them at the Emmy nomination announcement this morning. We still heard many of the same familiar names leading the charge, some from last year like Ted Lasso, Hacks, Saturday Night Live and others. Some back for another round from past seasons like Barry, Euphoria, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession, Better Call Saul, Atlanta, What We Do In The Shadows etc. And then thrown into the mix were some actual newcomers who managed to break through like Yellowjackets, Severance, Only Murders In The Building, the rare...

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO