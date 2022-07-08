1 person flown to hospital after crash involving farm tractor in Derry Township

WPXI - Derry Township Crash One person was flown to a hospital after a crash involving a farm tractor and another vehicle in the 300 block of Pandora Road. (Derry Volunteer Fire Company )

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to the hospital following a crash involving a farm tractor and another vehicle in Derry Township.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Pandora Road.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers told Channel 11 that Pennsylvania State Police is handling the crash.

The Derry Volunteer Fire Company said that the road has since reopened.

