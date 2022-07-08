ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, PA

1 person flown to hospital after crash involving farm tractor in Derry Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPgVX_0gZ5SVuj00
WPXI - Derry Township Crash One person was flown to a hospital after a crash involving a farm tractor and another vehicle in the 300 block of Pandora Road. (Derry Volunteer Fire Company )

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to the hospital following a crash involving a farm tractor and another vehicle in Derry Township.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Pandora Road.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers told Channel 11 that Pennsylvania State Police is handling the crash.

The Derry Volunteer Fire Company said that the road has since reopened.



IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Pennsylvania State Police#Tractor#Cox Media Group#Traffic Accident#Channel 11
