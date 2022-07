LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has released the identity of the person who was shot at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 29-year-old Tyler Bradley Robinson, of Lexington, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO