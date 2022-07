ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Parks in Ardmore have been the target of vandalism lately. According to police, one park was hit three times in the past few weeks. The vandals have struck at Whittington Park and Fraley Park, but most of the damage has been at Central Park. Ardmore Parks and Recreation director Teresa Ervin said that’s why the bathrooms are closed right now.

ARDMORE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO