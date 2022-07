Sorry if it tricked you, but this ICE-swapped Tesla isn’t real. The shop behind it says it was “just having fun.”. A Tesla Model 3 with a supercharged Coyote V8 under its hood sounds too weird to be true, right? Commenters on the original Instagram post, Facebook pages, and even a post by Whipple (whose supercharger can be seen under the hood) have voiced their conflicting opinions on the "build."

CARS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO