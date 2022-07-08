ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

PRPD Investigating Thursday Night Shooting

 4 days ago
No one was injured, and there is no suspect at this time

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police officers responded to the 800 block of 34th Street after receiving a report of gunshots in the area on Thursday night around 10 p.m.

Officers located empty handgun casings. During the investigation, officers determined the suspect had fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle.

According to officers, no one was struck by the bullets, and no one was injured in this incident. It is believed the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The case is still being investigated, and there are no suspects at this time.

Paso Robles Police Department has increased patrol checks in this area, and citizens are encouraged to contact law enforcement if they observe anything suspicious in the area.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact the Paso Roble Police Department.

