Early morning quake rattles area

By Patrick Evans
 4 days ago
Did you feel it? A 3.1 earthquake struck near Ocotillo Wells in San Diego county this morning at 3:29 a.m.

The minor quake hit in the early morning hours just North of Ocotillo Wells recreational area, a few miles west of the Salton Sea. No reports of injury or damage at this time, and no significant aftershocks were registered, either.

