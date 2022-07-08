Alabama All-State Games: Statistical Leaderboards

TROY, AL - The Alabama All-State Games was held on Wednesday, July 6th at Riddle-Pace Field at Troy University in Troy, AL. This event was an invite-only event that consisted of some of the top prospects from the 2023-2025 classes. These players went through extended infield/outfield pregame and took batting practice instruction. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated outings facing hitters during gameplay and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Wednesday.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO