ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix Launches Spatial Audio Support for ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Witcher’ and Other Select Titles

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix is rolling out a new way to bring theater-like immersive audio to streaming customers worldwide — using existing stereo speakers.

The streaming giant announced that it is launching spatial audio through a partnership with audio-technology company Sennheiser. According to Netflix, the spatial audio tech helps translate the “cinematic experience” of immersive, surround-sound audio to any stereo. That means audio designed to come from behind the viewer — like, say, the growling intonations of “Stranger Things 4” super bad-guy Vecna — will theoretically be reproduced as intended on regular stereo speakers.

Netflix said it would begin rolling out spatial audio across its catalog beginning July 7. Currently, 27 titles are available with the format, including “Stranger Things,” “The Witcher,” “Locke & Key” and “Red Notice,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

“This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story, and we’re excited to add this capability to other features we support like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and Netflix Calibrated Mode ,” Netflix said in a blog post announcing the launch of spatial audio.

Netflix is using Sennheiser’s AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio, which translates original immersive mixes into two-channel audio. Netflix is the first streaming platform to use the Sennheiser system. “We feel AMBEO Spatial Audio offers a meaningful improvement for Netflix members,” Scott Kramer, manager for sound technology at Netflix, said in a statement. “Re-recording mixers often tell me that it better translates their detailed immersive mix work to stereo. Crucially, this process preserves the original sound mix and respects creative intent with a remarkably clean sound.”

In addition, Netflix supports Apple’s spatial audio on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad devices to enhance 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio with immersive surround sound.

Here’s the list of Netflix titles in the U.S. that are currently available with spatial audio: “Stranger Things,” “The Witcher,” “Red Notice,” “The Adam Project,” “Resident Evil,” “Raising Dion,” “Keep Sweet Pray and Obey,” “Locke & Key,” “Castlevania,” “Interceptor,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Halftime,” “The Unforgivable,” “Selena the Series,” “The Order,” “Fear Street: Part One – 1994,” “Fear Street: Part Two – 1978,” “Fear Street: Part Three – 1666,” “True Story,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Black Summer,” “Seoul Vibe,” “Slumberland,” “The Good Nurse,” “Archive 81,” “Warrior Nun,” “Kate” and “Lulli.”

Customers can see additional titles as Netflix adds them by typing “spatial audio” into the search bar.

VIP+ Analysis: Fixing Netflix Requires Bold Strokes at the Top

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

TV Academy President Maury McIntyre on the Decision Not to Tally Networks, and Whether the Emmys Will Ever Move to 10 Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t: Last year, the Television Academy received grief from network competitors as it tallied Emmy nomination totals — and in some cases, combined outlets like HBO and HBO Max. So this year, they decided to forgo it all together and let the networks do the counts themselves. In a brief interview on Emmy nomination morning, TV Academy president/COO Maury McIntyre explained why. He also confirmed that Variety‘s ongoing campaign to expand the number of nominees in key categories to 10 is definitely still under consideration at the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Sets New Trending TV Record With Sixth Week at No. 1

Once again, “Stranger Things” took over Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of July 4 to 10, earning another 672,500 engagements following the two-part Season 4 finale drop on July 1. Although the series was down 48% week-over-week, this marks the sixth week the show has earned the No. 1 spot. It has now surpassed another Netflix entry, “Heartstopper,” which trended in the top spot for five straight weeks earlier this year.
TV SERIES
Variety

Roku Originals Score First-Ever Emmy Nominations, for ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ and Bill Burr Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Streaming platform Roku has officially picked up its first Emmy Awards nominations. The company’s free, ad-supported Roku Channel was recognized with two Emmy nods for rom-com movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” — for television movie and choreography for scripted programming — while Bill Burr landed a nomination for actor in a short-form comedy or drama series for comedy anthology series “Immoral Compass.” Roku picked up the streaming rights to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” from Lionsgate, after NBC canceled primetime musical comedy series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” after two seasons. And “Immoral Compass” was originally set at Quibi, the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Dave Chappelle
Variety

‘Stranger Things 4’ Almost Permanently Killed Max: ‘For a While That Was Going to Happen’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. “Stranger Things 4” put Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield through hell. The fan-favorite character ended the season in a coma with her bones broken and eyes blinded at the hands of Vecna. Max technically died for one whole minute before Eleven revived her friend, but Eleven’s powers weren’t enough to bring Max fully back to life. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently confirmed on the “Stranger Things” after show that Max’s ambiguous fate was originally...
TV SERIES
Variety

Cat Power to Cover Bob Dylan’s Entire 1966 ‘Royal Albert Hall’ Show at That Venue

Click here to read the full article. Cat Power has announced plans to visit London’s Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 6 to recreate Bob Dylan’s so-called “Royal Albert Hall concert” in its entirety… regardless of whether the historic 1966 concert that was bootlegged under that moniker actually took place there. The artist, also known as Chan Marshall, is currently touring behind an album of cover songs, but this performance will mark the only appearance where she’ll devote herself strictly to Dylan. “When I finally got the opportunity to play the Royal Albert Hall, it was a no brainer,” she said in...
MUSIC
Variety

Two BTS Series to Play on Disney Streaming Services Following Deal With Hybe

Click here to read the full article. Two shows featuring Korean pop icons BTS are set to play on Disney’s international streaming platforms, following a content agreement between The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and management group Hybe Corporation. “This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love our music and artists,” said Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe. The agreement “to showcase creative excellence from South Korea’s music and entertainment industry” includes global distribution of a total of five major titles. To date only three have been...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Female-Driven Anónima Media Launches in Mexico (EXCLUSIVE)

In a bid to address the underrepresentation of women in film and television, a new production company run by three women filmmakers in Mexico has launched. Dubbed Anónima Media, it’s founded by entrepreneur-journalist-producer Bárbara Arredondo Ayala, actor-producer Eréndira Ibarra and scriptwriter-producer Natasha Ybarra-Klor with the mission to create content for and by women of Latin America and Spain.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Sennheiser
Variety

Emmys 2022: Complete Nominations List

Click here to read the full article.   For the first time in memory, the Television Academy announced this year’s Primetime Emmys nominees without an acknowledgement of which network or platform leads the list. That left programmers like HBO and Netflix scrambling to count their nominations in the quest for this year’s bragging rights. Instead, the TV Academy argues that the shows are the thing, and to that end, the tally was clear: “Succession” was the most-nominated program of 2022, earning 25 nods — including outstanding drama. That was followed by “Ted Lasso” with 20 nominations (including best comedy, tying its total...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Gives Cinemas Another Reason to Celebrate, but Where Does Summer Movie Season Go From Here?

Click here to read the full article. Disney’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” completed the Herculean task of getting audiences to go to theaters for a shirtless Chris Hemsworth and… OK maybe that’s not too heavy a lift given that the fourth standalone Marvel movie about the hunky God of Thunder opened to the tune of $143 million at the domestic box office. But “Thor 4,” which impressively scored a mightier start than its 2017 predecessor “Ragnarok” ($123 million), as well as the third-biggest opening weekend of the year, marks another important box office victory as the industry attempts to rebuild itself...
MOVIES
Variety

Zendaya and Siddhartha Khosla Score Multiple Emmy Music Noms, as Voters Snub Pop Superstars in Song Category

Click here to read the full article. Again this year, Emmy voters in the seven music categories snubbed most of the superstars who entered songs or scores, with a single exception: “Euphoria” star Zendaya earned two nominations for co-writing songs with her series composer Labrinth. Both are previous winners for the HBO series. Voters ignored country stars Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert, rockers Mick Jagger and Sheryl Crow, pop stars Imagine Dragons and Finneas O’Connell, and rappers 50 Cent and Kanye West, all of whom entered original music in the 2022 competition. Even perennial favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda walked away empty-handed for...
MUSIC
Variety

Netflix Announces New Comedy Series ‘Chad & JT Go Deep’ From Chad Kroeger and JT Parr

Click here to read the full article. Tom Allen (a.k.a. Chad Kroeger) and JT Parr are taking their comedic activism to Netflix in the newly announced series “Chad & JT Go Deep.” The series follows Kroeger and Parr as they take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. However, when one of their causes inadvertently leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture. “Chad & JT Go Deep” will premiere Tuesday, August 23. Kroeger and Parr have made a name for themselves by hitting...
TV SERIES
Variety

BBC Taps Kalpna Patel-Knight in New Head of Entertainment Commissioning Role

Click here to read the full article. BBC Television has tapped Kalpna Patel-Knight for a new head of entertainment commissioning role which will include commissioning entertainment on linear as well as the BBC’s streaming service iPlayer. Patel-Knight will also oversee original programs, equating to around 500 hours of programming annually. The role was established following the closure of the director of entertainment role during a recent restructure of senior leadership. Patel-Knight will report to director of unscripted Kate Phillips and will manage the BBC Entertainment Commissioning team. Patel-Knight , who starts in the new role on Sept. 5, was previously a BBC commissioning...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy