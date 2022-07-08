ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a fashion expert – how to make sure your strapless bra never falls down with a simple tying trick

By Roisin Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THERE'S nothing worse than feeling like your strapless bra is about to fall down - well, maybe when it actually does.

Don't worry, there's a simple hack you can use to ensure full coverage and avoid any unwanted nip slips.

Instagrammer Trending With Trina showed her followers an easy hack to preventing your strapless bra from falling down Credit: Instagram/trending_with_trina
Trina's tip involves using the removeable straps from your bra in an unxpected way Credit: Instagram/trending_with_trina

Instagram user Trending With Trina revealed a simple hack to stopping your strapless bra from slipping down.

For this trick, you will need a convertible bra with removable straps.

"Hook one strap to the back and tighten all the way," Trina explained in her tutorial.

She continued: "Take the other strap and do the same on the opposite side."

Demonstrating the final step, Trina said to "hook them together in the front and place under the bust."

Trina's followers raved about the game changing hack in the comments section of her video.

"So love this! Tried it on the weekend and it worked a great!" wrote one user.

Another commented: "Genius! I’ve got the try this!"

"Where has this been all my life?" asked a third person.

"It’s a never-ending issue! Thanks for sharing this," said another follower.

One fan joked: "If only I didn't lose the straps, every. dang. time."

"Thank you for this! I have a bad back and can’t have anything too tight on my back. Connecting the straps in the front relieves the pressure on the back and keeps my bra up," said one user.

The final step of Trina's hack requires you to hook your straps together at the front, below the bust Credit: Instagram/trending_with_trina

The US Sun

