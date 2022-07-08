ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

NJ property tax relief: Here's how much you'll get back this year

By FOX 5 NY Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY - The new budget signed into law last month by Gov. Phil Murphy will provide $2 billion in property tax relief for homeowners and rebates for renters. Under the new ANCHOR or Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program, which replaces the Homestead Benefit program, more than...

Patriot
4d ago

I need a check not a credit to my property taxes. If you're giving renters a check give the rest of us the same.

David De Leon
4d ago

If you are receiving a $1500 credit on your property taxes then that is $1500 that you do not pay to your town, that is $1500 EXTRA for you to spend anyway you wish

Patriot
4d ago

All you're doing is reducing our taxes and taking less but you've already took more than you should have so you're still covered. We need a check to help compensate for high food and gas prices.

