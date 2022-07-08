ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See what the average commute is in Wichita

 4 days ago
Wichita Skyline (KSN Photo)

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with record-high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Wichita using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates.

  • Average commute: 20.2 minutes
  • Workers with a 1+ hour commute: 2.9%
  • Workers who drive to work: 91.9%
  • Workers who carpool to work: 9.1%
  • Workers who take public transportation to work: 0.4%
  • Workers who work from home: 4.6%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%
  • Worked outside the county of residence: 32.17%

Metros with the worst average commute

  1. East Stroudsburg, PA: 40 minutes
  2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: 37 minutes
  3. Stockton, CA: 35.2 minutes
  4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: 34.8 minutes
  5. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA: 34.1 minutes

Metros with the best average commute

  1. Grand Forks, ND-MN: 15.7 minutes
  2. Walla Walla, WA: 15.8 minutes
  3. Dubuque, IA: 16.4 minutes
  4. Cheyenne, WY: 16.4 minutes
  5. Great Falls, MT: 16.5 minutes

