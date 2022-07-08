Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: North Seattle & West Seattle
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in North Seattle and West Seattle.
The first Open House is a gorgeous 4 bed/2.5 bath home ready for the city-dweller who wants to be close to it all:
Enjoy the convenient location just minutes to Green Lake, Carkeek Park, Ballard, the Interurban Trail, public transportation, shopping and dining.
Single family home, with a fully fenced lot offers room for pets, barbecues and gardening in your private backyard.
Beautifully landscaped and a sweet little covered front porch for sipping lemonade or enjoying your morning coffee.
The interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite countertops, cherry cabinetry & a luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings.
Three bedrooms up and one on the main floor, perfect for a work from home office. Great flow and lighting w/ generous 2-car garage!
WHEN:
- Saturday, July 9: Noon – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, July 10: Noon – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 10505 Whitman Avenue N., Seattle, WA 98133 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $989,000
- MLS Number: 1963463
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year built: 2007
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,840 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 4,340 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
The final Open House is a full remodel of a West Seattle Gem:
Hot Days & Cool AC!
Full remodel that lives very large at this West Seattle Gem.
New roof/gutters, electric, windows, Ductless heating system w/ AC, new hot-water tank, kitchen w/ quartz countertops & new flooring.
Large custom full bath w/ Bluetooth fan system.
Open concept living/kitchen & storybook covered front porch & new private deck out back for extended living space. Lg 2 car detached garage/shop/storage as well as additional RV/Boat parking on this large lot on a quiet street. Future ADU/DADU?
Close to Lincoln Pk & Puget Sound, groceries & a short walk to Westwood Village & vibrant White Center w/ tons of restaurants, coffee & an eclectic mix of shops & culture. Transit nearby & easy commute DT.
Walk & bike friendly.
WHEN:
- Saturday, July 9: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, July 10: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 9644 24th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $529,000
- MLS Number: 1949250
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year built: 1930
- Approx. House SqFt: 600 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,160 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
PHOTOS:
MAP:
