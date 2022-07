In the words of the great James Caan, tweeting in response to someone who attempted to joke with him about the death of Ray Liotta, "Do better at a time like this you rat." Liotta passed in May; news of Caan's passing was announced yesterday. Everything is pretty sad. Today, at least, you can enjoy one of Liotta's final performances in Apple TV+'s excellent new prison/serial killer/gangster drama Black Bird. Looking forward to the rest of the week, The Bachelorette returns with double the bachelorette and Better Call Saul heads into its final episodes, both on Monday. Maybe there's a joke to be made about Saul Goodman becoming the next bachelor, but I'm trying to do better at a time like this, just like James Caan would've wanted.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO