Ill. man back in a Wis. jail after high-speed chase

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a week after he was released from Rock Co. jail on bond, an Illinois man was back behind bars after allegedly engaging law enforcement in a chase that began in eastern Green Co. and headed into Rock Co, reaching triple-digit speeds...

