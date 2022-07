Click here to read the full article. News of Lea Michele’s upcoming arrival in Broadway’s Funny Girl will certainly hand the musical a revival in advance ticket sales, welcome news for producers who saw last week’s box office continue its recent downward pivot. The musical, currently starring Beanie Feldstein (who has missed some recent performances) played to houses only 65% full during the week ending July 10. That number compares to the previous week’s 75% , and the box office grosses tell a similar story: For the week ending July 10, Funny Girl grossed $708,862, a $34,351 drop from the previous...

MOVIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO