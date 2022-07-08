ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Institute of Rural Health to receive grant for suicide prevention

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded the Institute of Rural Health with a $40,000 one-year grant to address suicide prevention programming at Idaho State University.

The Garrett Lee Smith-Post Secondary Suicide Prevention Grant, administered by the Idaho Lives Project, is in its initial year, and ISU’s application was the only approved across the state.

“The grant will be used to bolster programs already in place, coordinating activities across the campus, or putting in new programming,” said Dr. Erika Coles, affiliate faculty with the Institute of Rural Health. “This is specifically directed to the campus community, helping to identify signs of suicidal ideation and really help educate students about what resources are available to them.”

Focus groups, which will include key stakeholders across campus, will be implemented in July to speak to where the areas of need are at ISU.

“Mental health stigma may impact whether a person seeks mental health services,” Coles said. “So, we’re ensuring there is training in place for faculty and staff to help identify students that may need that extra support. There is a shortage of mental health providers nationwide, and this is one way we can address that need here on campus.”

Coles pointed out ISU already has several programs in place, including counseling and testing services that are free to students, the Pocatello Counseling Clinic, and a free RESPOND one-day training for faculty and staff that discusses warning signs and actions to take to help someone struggling with suicidal ideation.

“We’re very excited about this,” Coles said. “This is a need in communities across the country, and this is one way we can make a difference.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

ISU Occupational Therapy partners with community organization to host Summer Camp for All

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) —The Department of Occupational Therapy at Idaho State University is joining forces with local non-profit Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect to host a summer camp for individuals with disabilities, ages 5 to 105, on July 18-20. In its inaugural year, Summer Camp for All offers fun for all ages and all abilities with sports, obstacle courses, water games, crafts and even dancing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Local doctor offers breakthrough treatment for patients with chronic lower back pain

BLACKFOOT — Dr. Nathan Sneddon — double board certified and fellowship trained in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine — is one of the few doctors in the region to offer an innovative approach to provide relief for patients suffering from chronic low back pain. The Intracept® procedure is a minimally invasive procedure that is clinically proven to relieve chronic low back pain. It targets a nerve located in the bones of the spine (vertebrae).
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Education
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Education
Post Register

It's the Law: Workers' compensation during travel

Q. My company was recently asked to send some employees a few hours away for an overnight job where my staff would be driving back in the wee hours of the morning. My office manager suggested the company purchase energy drinks to help the crew stay awake on their return. As the company owner, am I exposing myself to liability by providing stimulants like these? If an employee crashed and dies, can their estate sue me because the energy drink I supplied failed to keep them awake?
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Power and GeoBitmine clash over energy rates

In May, the University of Idaho entered into a partnership with the crypto company Geobitmien to study crypto server heating in the University's Aberdeen greenhouse. But plans for the partnership have halted as the company petitions Idaho Power's new customer class. Geobitmine founder and CEO Jay Jorgenson says Idaho Power isn't considering his company's several heating and agricultural applications. The post Idaho Power and GeoBitmine clash over energy rates appeared first on Local News 8.
ABERDEEN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Ideation#Idaho State University#College#The Idaho Lives Project#Isu
Post Register

Teamsters strike continues into ninth week

The employees of Pocatello Ready Mix (PRM) who are members of the Teamsters Local 983 union went on strike on May 10, and it has continued for eight weeks, with July 12 being the start of their ninth week. Striking employees say they plan to continue their strike until the...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

2 INL researchers selected as Women of the Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Business Review has selected Idaho National Laboratory researchers Johanna Oxstrand and Jagoda “Jaga” Urban-Klaehn as 2022 Women of the Year. Oxstrand and Urban-Klaehn are the latest INL women who have received the award, which annually honors 50 Idaho women for...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

ICCU donates $100k for Portneuf Greenway Trail

The Portneuf Greenway Foundation announced Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) as a major sponsor of the upcoming new trail being built in conjunction with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Wye Interchange Project. The post ICCU donates $100k for Portneuf Greenway Trail appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
boisestatepublicradio.org

Magic Valley commissioners say residents are opposed to proposed wind farms

County commissioners in the Magic Valley are increasing their attention to proposed wind farms in their communities. Commissioners in Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka counties said they are hearing an abundance of negative feedback from constituents about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project that could bring about 400 turbines to the region.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho gas prices start to slide, could follow national trend

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the way. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Deputies look for missing woman

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating 40-year-old Genevette Garner of Jefferson County. Garner left a vehicle at her parents residence in Iona last Tuesday and had been communicating with family through text around noon that day. Since that time,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy