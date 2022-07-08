Authorities release name of 87-year-old man fatally struck by pickup truck in National City

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have released the name of an 87-year-old man whodied Tuesday when he was struck by a pickup truck in a National City intersection.

Mariano Pulido of National City was crossing East 24th Street to the south at Highland Avenue when the vehicle hit him shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics tried to revive Pulido, but he died at the scene.

Investigators determined that the motorist failed to yield for Pulido while making a left turn from a northbound lane at the intersection, according to the county agency.