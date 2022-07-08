ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal ‘pushing hard’ for Lucas Paqueta transfer and Lyon star ‘is considering summer move’

By Ian Tuckey
 4 days ago
ARSENAL are 'pushing hard' to sign Lyon's Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

That's the claim from Media Foot - despite the Gunners hovering ever closer to Leicester's Youri Tielemans.

Lucas Paqueta is rated a prime target to fill Arsenal's problem midfield spot Credit: Getty

Lyon are expecting to 'soon receive an offer' for 33-cap Paqueta.

The ex-AC Milan star, 24, is said to have turned down several clubs.

And it's understood Arsenal's priority is to persuade Paqueta they are the right team for him - BEFORE they make a firm offer to his Ligue 1 side.

Emirates boss Mikel Arteta wants to bring in at least one top-class midfielder, plus a new wideman.

Belgium ace Tielemans remains Arteta's dream target down the middle.

And out wide the 'new Eden Hazard' - Lille's Edon Zhegrova - has emerged as a surprise option.

The Gunners have reportedly already bid for the Kosova hero.

The 23-year-old would certainly be a cheaper alternative to Raphina.

And in any case the Leeds winger is tipped to reject Arsenal and Chelsea for a £40,000-a-week pay rise at Barcelona.

Ivory Coast wideman Nicolas Pepe is one of seven players who could exit the Emirates.

Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson might also depart.

Man Utd 4-0 Liverpool LIVE RESULT: De Gea injury latest as Fred scores spectacular lob to secure Ten Hag rout

