ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former CPS teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a student, receives 16 year prison sentence

By WBBM Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQZ6n_0gZ5MOcm00
Photo credit Getty Images

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A former Chicago Public Schools teacher will be headed to prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student.

45-year-old Jason Gil was handed a 16 year prison sentence Thursday. Gil pled guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault, as well as several child pornography charges. Prosecutors said Gil, while teaching at Waters Elementary School in Lincoln Square, assaulted a female student between 2017 and 2019. The student was between 13 and 14-years old at the time.

Members of the student advocate group, Protect CPS Students, were present at the hearing. But according to the Tribune, they were not pleased with the length of the sentence.

“No matter what the outcome was, it wouldn’t have been satisfying, '' Protect CPS Students member Melissa McGowan said.

I’m disappointed that the judge offered the minimum. “It was an opportunity to send a message to people in positions of authority in school systems, to educators,” added fellow Protect CPS Students member Erica Smith.

Since Gil was arrested in 2019, Protect CPS Students had urged Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to ask for a harsh sentence. The two letters they wrote to Foxx contained over 200 signatures.

Thursday in court, Gil offered an apology.

“I just want to say I’m deeply sorry,” Gil said.

Once Gil is released, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps#Prison#Sexual Assault#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Chicago Public Schools#Waters Elementary School#Protect Cps Students#Audacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

3 arrested in overnight suburban burglary spree, police say

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Alsip police arrested two men and a male teenager earlier this week for a string of alleged overnight burglaries in several suburbs and two counties. At around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, Alsip police said an alarm at a luxury car dealership- Pro Cars- near 120th and Central triggered an officer response. There, officers found the dealership’s front window was broken into. Five minutes later, officers were notified of a burglary in progress at White Bear Liquor Store, located at 123rd and Cicero, according to police.
ALSIP, IL
WBBM News Radio

Police looking for suspect who has robbed seniors at gunpoint in Gage Park alleys

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A word of caution to those on the Southwest Side. Police say someone has been preying on the ederly in Gage Park. Twice in recent days, what appears to be the same silver Kia has been used in armed robberies in alleys in the neighborhood, both caught on surveillance video. They occurred in the alleys behind 55th and Fairfield and 52nd and Artesian. The videos show a man jumping out of the car with a gun, robbing people.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Man charged for killing woman on North Side

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A man charged with murdering a woman on the North Side Thursday is set to make his first court appearance. 38-year-old Tyson Tillman will appear in bond court Sunday. Police said he was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Sheridan Park, about a block away from where he is accused of minutes earlier, engaging in a physical altercation and killing a female victim in the alley of the 4500 block of N. Malden Street.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy