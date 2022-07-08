Former CPS teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a student, receives 16 year prison sentence

Photo credit Getty Images

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A former Chicago Public Schools teacher will be headed to prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student.

45-year-old Jason Gil was handed a 16 year prison sentence Thursday. Gil pled guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault, as well as several child pornography charges. Prosecutors said Gil, while teaching at Waters Elementary School in Lincoln Square, assaulted a female student between 2017 and 2019. The student was between 13 and 14-years old at the time.

Members of the student advocate group, Protect CPS Students, were present at the hearing. But according to the Tribune, they were not pleased with the length of the sentence.

“No matter what the outcome was, it wouldn’t have been satisfying, '' Protect CPS Students member Melissa McGowan said.

I’m disappointed that the judge offered the minimum. “It was an opportunity to send a message to people in positions of authority in school systems, to educators,” added fellow Protect CPS Students member Erica Smith.

Since Gil was arrested in 2019, Protect CPS Students had urged Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to ask for a harsh sentence. The two letters they wrote to Foxx contained over 200 signatures.

Thursday in court, Gil offered an apology.

“I just want to say I’m deeply sorry,” Gil said.

Once Gil is released, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!