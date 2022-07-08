Man dead after cement mixer rolls over in roundabout

Man dead after cement mixer rollover (Credit: Montville police via Facebook)

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A man has died after his cement mixer rolled over in the roundabout at Wooster Pike (SR3) and Sharon Copley Road (SR162) in Medina on Friday.

Charles Oliver, 54, of Akron died at the scene of the crash that happened just before 6 a.m., according to a release from police.

Emergency crews from the Montville Police Department, Medina Police Department, Medina Fire Department, Life Support Team, Medina County Coroner, Ohio State Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The Montville PD posted their condolences along with the details on the crash.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Oliver’s family, friends and, co-workers,” the post says.