Montville, OH

Man dead after cement mixer rolls over in roundabout

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago
Man dead after cement mixer rollover (Credit: Montville police via Facebook)

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A man has died after his cement mixer rolled over in the roundabout at Wooster Pike (SR3) and Sharon Copley Road (SR162) in Medina on Friday.

Charles Oliver, 54, of Akron died at the scene of the crash that happened just before 6 a.m., according to a release from police.

Emergency crews from the Montville Police Department, Medina Police Department, Medina Fire Department, Life Support Team, Medina County Coroner, Ohio State Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The Montville PD posted their condolences along with the details on the crash.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Oliver’s family, friends and, co-workers,” the post says.

Shelbie Sill
4d ago

hope the mayor and city planners are help responsible for all the accidents that happen, they are to tight for trucks and busses to get around safely

Annie
4d ago

I hate those roundabouts. I think they’re more of a nuisance than anything. Not safe at all Prayers to his family

Dolores Jablonski
3d ago

Your speed has nothing to go with it. It’s everyone heading in different directions at the same time. This one is not just going around a big circle. There are lanes cutting across other lanes.

