Dearborn Heights police searching for man who robbed CVS at gunpoint [PHOTOS]

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) -- The Dearborn Height Police Department has released suvelience photos of an armed robber who hit a CVS Pharmacy earlier this week.

Police said the suspect walked into the store, at N. Beech Daly and Joy Road, shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, and proceeded to the pharmacy counter.

It's alleged the suspect then drew a sliver handgun and demanded employees hand over some prescription drugs.

The staff complied, and the robber left the store with "an unspecified quantity of controlled substances," police said, fleeing on foot an an unknown direction.

No one was hurt.

Photo credit Dearborn Height Police

The suspect is described a Black male, 20-30 years old, wearing a white hat, a white t-shirt, dark pants and white athletic shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos, or who has any information that could assist police with this case, is asked to call DHPD Sergeant Gondek at 313-277-7487. Or, to remain 100% anonymous, call

Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587).