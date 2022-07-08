Eye on the Arts: Bailey is quite contemporary

In the shadow of the huge, gleaming Pompano Beach Cultural Center is a hidden gem that shouldn’t remain hidden: Bailey Contemporary Arts Center. Located in Pompano Beach’s historic Old Town and known familiarly as BaCA, it is gearing up to celebrate the centennial of the building it occupies, formerly the Bailey...
Vertical construction will begin this summer on a luxury apartment tower in Fort Lauderdale, designed by the architect behind Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The new tower will be known as One River, and will rise 34 stories and include 251 apartments, 334 parking spaces in a six-story garage, and 2,600 square feet of retail.
(BROWARD COUNTY) — A Broward County woman, Michelle Reynolds, what shocked to find a huge spiky-tailed iguana in her toilet Saturday night. The Hollywood woman called “Iguana Lifestyles,” wildlife removal and they showed up yesterday to safely remove the Mexican spiny-tailed iguana. Reynolds says the iguana was...
Delray Beach, FL – The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF), which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Seibel will move into a new leadership position in a dual role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and as Strategic Advisor to the Center. ACCF is currently undergoing a national search for a new CEO for the Center, which serves 500 children and families in Delray Beach, Florida with nationally accredited programs in early childhood education, K-12 afterschool and summer programs and comprehensive family support services.
A new Italian restaurant opens its doors to Coral Springs, offering Naples-style wood-fired pizza, pasta, and more. Osteria Mazzi is named after Florence-born Stefano Mazzi, whose passion for cooking took him to California 20 years ago, where he started his first restaurant. After ten years, he moved to Aventura and founded Mazzi Cucina, Cacio e Peppe, and My Way Italian Steakhouse in North Miami Beach.
Stuart, FL — Place of Hope, a nonprofit based in Boca Raton, received a $5.5 million donation from local families to help renovate their new campus in Stuart. This year the organzation expanded to Stuart, Fla. taking over an 11 acre campus from the Samaritan Center for Boys. The...
Like many strong organizations, the City of Boca Raton regularly reviews and sets long-term goals as part of a strategic planning process. Last month, the City held its 2022 planning sessions where the Mayor and City Council, senior management, department heads, and the public all weighed in on key goal areas. One common theme that resonated was ensuring that we capture the unprecedented economic opportunities facing our city. The City Council set as one of its high priority goals of establishing Boca Raton as the best place to do business. Let’s dive into more of what that means.
Gary Barg has been advocating for family caregivers for nearly three decades — and never more so than in the extra-challenging era of COVID-19. He’s made it his life’s work — first by founding Today’s Caregiver magazine in 1995 and then by traveling the country to help family caregivers understand how they can best take care of their ill loved ones — and themselves.
WELLINGTON — The village has tentatively approved a deal with a private company, led by two professional athletes who grew up nearby, to build a $36 million athletic training facility at Wellington Community Park.
If the village council approves the plan in October, Wellington will fund $33 million of the project through bonds to bring the first multipurpose athletic...
“A Grilling Affair” at Sanborn Square Park this Saturday!. Summer is here, the crowds are shorter and the days are hotter. And the grills are firin’ up again, as the area’s top chefs strut their stuff for your food-loving delight at the 9th Annual Boca Burger Battle. After taking a hiatus due to the shutdown, the fan favorite affair is back – and it happens THIS SATURDAY, July 16 at Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca Raton. Don’t miss this Burgerlicious experience to taste the best burgers and other grilled sensations, as top chefs from Boca and beyond vie for the coveted Golden Burger Trophy. A panel of hungry Grill Master Judges will select their pick for “Best Grill Master,” and all festival goers (like you!) get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” And the best part, it all goes to benefit the Children’s Giving Foundation.
A Häagen-Dazs ice cream and ice cream cake shop will be opening at 1200 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton. What Now Miami spoke with the owner, Robert Tanner, for more information about this location. He said that this new location will have the typical Häagen-Dazs menu but it will be a neighborhood location featuring Häagen-Dazs gourmet ice cream cakes. He says that he is “very excited about bringing ice cream cakes to the community.” There will even be a cake display in the front of the store to draw in customers.
The family-owned parlor that has been a staple in Coral Springs for decades has expanded into Boca Raton with its newest outpost. For indulgent, over-the-top sweet treats like its bright and refreshing milkshakes or sky-high ice cream cones (with more than 60 flavors to choose from), Larry’s Ice Cream is paradise for anyone with a sweet tooth. The shop also delivers via several apps, if a sweet craving hits but you don’t want to leave the house and it adds its own whimsy touch to catered events.
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1233 W. Lantana Road in ...
A Broward County city lands in the crosshairs of free speech activist Chaz Stevens. The North Lauderdale City Commission suspended its customary invocation, as a South Florida free speech activist requested equal time for his way of opening a government meeting: “Hail Satan.”. Chaz Stevens’ project, which he...
Looking to make the most of a trip to Fort Lauderdale? This city-by-the-beach has tons to offer, if you know where to search — which is why we asked Philipp Drachenberg, guest experience manager at the gorgeous Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale for all his best recommendations. Just opened in March, the chic new hotel has interiors by Tara Bernerd, whose portfolio suitably emphasizes her experience with yachts — think gleaming wood, soft colors and lots of warm textures. (It’s beautiful.)
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A trip to the bathroom led to a late night scare for a Hollywood woman who opened the door to find an unwelcome guest in her toilet. Michelle Reynolds said she had some Saturday night company of the reptilian variety at her home on Sheridan Street.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Rita Lipoff is among the Broward County residents who are protesting against a tower at West Lake Park, a Broward property in Hollywood. They have been fighting against it for about a year. “There are a multitude of rules and laws and procedures that they violated...
A 13,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, which has been on the market several times, and last listed for $35 million, has been sold to an unidentified European buyer for $28.5 million. The mansion, located in the exclusive and gated Sagamore Cove community in Las Olas Isles, sold for about $4 million...
Free income support services are now available to Tamarac residents at the city’s Community Center. Hispanic Unity of Florida is partnering with the City of Tamarac to provide application assistance for income support services such as Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Florida Kidcare, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Eight sweet-toothed flies landed on M&Ms and took the plunge into chocolate sauce — likely resembling chocolate-covered raisins in the process — at PDQ’s Deerfield Beach location, one of three South Florida restaurants that state inspectors ordered shut last week. Flies, live roaches and rodent droppings also plagued two other major chains: Flanigan’s Seafood Bar in Lake Worth and a Burger ...
