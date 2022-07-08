ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater's Keplinger competing for Team USA Bowling at World Games

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHhxI_0gZ5Lcp300

BIRMINGHAM, AL. — The 2022 World Games kicked off on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama and the year’s events had a little bit of local flair as Coldwater graduate and current Wichita State University bowler Alec Keplinger is competing for Team USA in the sport of Bowling.

The World Games is an international multi-sport event comprising of sports and sporting disciplines that are not contested in the Olympic Games and takes place over the course of 11 days.

Some of the disciplines contested at the World Games include DanceSport, Roller Sports, certain forms of Gymnastics, Fistball, Flag Football, Floorball, Handball, Korfball, Lacrosse, Squash, Racquetball, Softball, Wheelchair Rugby, various forms of Martial Arts, Power Lifting, Tug of War, Archery, Billiards, and of course Bowling, in addition to a number of other disciplines.

The games are held every four years, much like the Olympics, and were created to “provide a unique setting for thousands of athletes from different sports and countries to join in a celebration of unity and friendship across all boundaries (Worldgames.org).”

Keplinger, a 2019 graduate of Coldwater High School, was one of four athletes selected to represent Team USA in the discipline of Bowling and made his way to the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Friday to compete in the World Games. Keplinger will be joined on Team USA by two-time Professional Women’s Bowling Association Player of the Year Shannon O’Keefe; three-time PWBA Tour Champion Julia Bond; and 2022 U.S. National Amateur Bowling Championships winner Trent Mitchell.

Keplinger himself earned the nod after winning the 2021-22 National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association Most Valuable Player award. Keplinger began his post high school career with a win at the 2019 Junior Gold Championships and has since starred at Wichita State University. Keplinger most recently returned from Helsingborg, Sweden where he represented Junior Team USA at the International Bowling Federation U21 World Championships where he helped the men’s team earn a silver medal in the four-player event.

Joining Keplinger on Team USA at the U21 World Championships was Tyrell Ingalls of Loganville, Georgia; Spencer Roberge of Springfield, Missouri; and Julian Salinas of Richmond, Texas.

In order to secure their silver medal the men’s team had to defeat the Australian team in a best-of-three Baker semifinals, winning 2-0. Team USA then moved on to face the Czech Republic in the championship where the two teams battled in a three game Baker slugfest. The gold medal came down to the final roll for the Czech Republic who secured the gold medal in the tenth frame of the third baker game, winning 268-259. The Czech Republic won game one 241-214 before Team USA came back with a 207-179 game two victory, forcing the deciding game three.

The Junior Team USA Girls Team also took silver, defeating Team Sweden in the semifinals before falling to Singapore in the Gold Medal matchup.

Entering into the World Games Keplinger has an extensive resume of honors and awards, including the 2013 USBC Youth Open Team Event Champion; the 2018 Michigan Youth Singles Champion; the 2018 MHSAA Individual State Champion; the 2019 U20B Junior Gold Champion; a 2020 and 2021 Junior Team USA Member; a 2-time Michigan Pepsi Tournament Champion; in addition to being a recipient of the Heritage Merit Scholarship.

Keplinger and his teammates will now compete in the World Games which will feature bowling in both singles and doubles competition.

As quoted in the article “Team USA Ready For 2022 World Games in Alabama” by Aaron Smith posted on bowl.com, “In singles at the World Games, the 32 athletes in each gender-based division will be divided into two draws of 16. A single-elimination format will be used, with each match featuring a best-of-three format.

The winners of each draw will compete for the gold medal, while the two players who lose in the semifinals will bowl an additional match to determine the bronze medalist.

In doubles, 16 teams will compete in each division using the Baker format. Doubles also will feature a single-elimination format, with best-of-three contests determining which team advances to the next round.

The final two teams will bowl for gold, while the teams that fall in the semifinals will compete for bronze.”

Competition in the World Games began on Friday with men’s and women’s singles competition, with doubles starting on Saturday. Those that advance in both categories will return to the lanes on Sunday before the medal round begins on Monday.

For more information on The World Games or to keep up with Team USA Bowling you can visit twg2-22.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

Marijuana Golf Outing in Adrian, MI to be Hosted by Afroman

Because I got...golf!?!? Afroman will be hosting a golf outing this month in Adrian, Michigan. UPDATE: Looks like this event has sold out. The Pineapple Express 4-Man Scramble is taking place in Adrian, Michigan this month. This event will be hosted by none other than Afroman. Mark your calendars and get your team in on the action. This 4-man scramble will take place on Saturday, July 23rd at 8 am.
ADRIAN, MI
MLive.com

Tight leaderboard after first day of Senior County Open in Jackson

JACKSON -- In the 60-69 Flight at the Senior County Open at Cascades Golf Course, the first 18 holes didn’t do much to produce a clear leader. After Saturday’s first round, Harold West and Steve Davis fired matching 78s to lead the flight, but a trio of 79s are also up on the board courtesy of Nathan Lazebnik, Michael Mason and Jim Jakubowski.
JACKSON, MI
wcsx.com

The Kalamazoo River Gator

This isn’t something you hear everyday…There has been a gator spotting in the Kalamazoo River!. River goers are being urged to stay off the Kalamazoo river until authorities can confirm and locate a 4 to 5 foot alligator that has been seen swimming in the river. The sightings...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UPI News

Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river

July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river. Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.
ALBION, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Texas State
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Coldwater, MI
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Coldwater, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
City
Richmond, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson paintball park set to open

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)- A once abandoned Jackson lot is getting a new paint job. “It had been vacant for about 8 years and as an old-time paintball player I thought one day why not,” said Greg Schultz. Today it’s a dream fulfilled for Schultz. He’s the owner of what is now Night Ops Paintball. It’s […]
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#World Games#Billiards#Team Usa Bowling#Wichita State University#Roller Sports#Martial Arts#Coldwater High School
95.3 MNC

Tribal casino funds helping schools that drop Native American mascots in Michigan

More school districts in Michigan are saying goodbye to Native American nicknames and mascots, and receiving financial help from tribal casino funds. After the Saranac Community Schools announced that they’re dropping the Redskins name this coming fall in favor of Red Hawks, Michigan has only one school left in the state still using the name, and that school is also considering a change.
MICHIGAN STATE
lostinmichigan.net

The Big House in Hudson

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I saw this large house in Hudson in southern Michigan. I was not able to find any history about it other than it is now used as an assisted living facility. It is a beautiful looking building.
HUDSON, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: BCCADSV operated Hope Cafe scheduled to open on Tuesday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Hope Cafe has been operated in recent years during the Branch County Fair by the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. Now the organization will be operating the Hope Cafe at 49 West Chicago in downtown Coldwater. The store is scheduled to...
COLDWATER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
Cars 108

The World’s Last Surviving Hot ‘n Now is in Sturgis, Michigan

The only surviving Hot 'n Now hamburger restaurant in the world is located in Sturgis, MI. Hot 'n Now was founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan by a man named William Va Domelen. At one point, the booming burger joint had more than 150 locations throughout the nation. Unfortunately, after some ownership changes and a few other problems, only one Hot 'n Now location remains.
STURGIS, MI
1240 WJIM

Someone Was Living at Lansing’s Old Coal Loader

This old abandoned coal loader still stands over the Grand Trunk Railroad, on the outskirts of Crego Park, off N. Aurelius Road in Lansing. It was built in 1925 between Lansing and East Lansing by the Ogle Construction Company. Some curious explorers discovered what appears to be the remains of...
LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

Alligator in Kalamazoo River prompts nature center to close

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A nature center has been temporarily closed after two sightings of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River. Albion College announced in a Facebook post that it would be closing Whitehouse Nature Center, located on its campus, on Sunday. On Saturday, there were two independent sightings...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy