TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Topeka non-profit is needing the community’s help to fill volunteer shifts to pre-pandemic levels. Harvesters in Topeka is looking for more volunteers to help feed the hungry in the community. During the pandemic, volunteer numbers had to be cut down because of covid protocols. Now, the organization is looking to bring those numbers back up to help the community they serve.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO