Police investigating shooting at King City residence

A man whose vehicle careened off Highway 101 and landed on its roof near a San Miguel winery on Monday apparently died by suicide, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla confirmed that the man died in the rollover crash but did not release details about the driver’s identity or cause of death. He said that the CHP is responsible for investigating Monday’s crash and releasing details.

SAN MIGUEL, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO