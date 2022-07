YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma Diane (Bass) Heckrow born November 2, 1940, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022 after a long battle with multiple heath issues. She was at home and went peacefully in her sleep with her sister, Linda, by her side. She...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO