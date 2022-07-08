ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA . The cheapest gas stations are from GasBuddy . Gas prices are current as of July 7. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Hattiesburg by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.44
— Mississippi average: $4.27
— Mississippi gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)
– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.4%)
– Year change: +$1.63 (+58.2%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.27
– Week change: -$0.09 (-1.6%)
– Year change: +$2.35 (+80.6%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Cheapest gas stations
#1. Murphy Express: $4.15 (11 Tyner Rd, Petal)
#2. M J Discount: $4.15 (1014 S Main St, Petal)
#3. Minit Mart: $4.19 (1047 MS-42, Petal)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.42
#2. Napa, CA: $6.40
#3. Salinas, CA: $6.32

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Warner Robins, GA: $3.94
#2. Albany, GA: $3.96
#3. Laredo, TX: $3.98

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

WJTV 12

Neighbors warned of water bill scam in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County neighbors are being warned about a water bill scam that’s been reported in the area. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the scammer calls the victim and claims they owe an overdue water bill. The victim is then told to access a foreign website to make […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Petal aldermen vote down attendance proposal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 against a proposed ordinance that would make members pay a fine for missing a certain number of regular board meetings. Pine Belt News reported the ordinance was proposed by Aldermen Gerald Steele. It stated aldermen would have to pay 1/24 of their $12,000 annual […]
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Local church holds school-supply drive for Hattiesburg students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is doing its part to support students. The Emerge Church is holding its first-ever school-supply drive to benefit Hattiesburg Public School District students. The drive kicked off July 5 and will run through July 24. Needed supplies included paper, pencils, crayons, scissors and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two Hattiesburg men wanted after Eastabuchie shooting

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies announced that arrest warrants have been issued for Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, of Hattiesburg, and Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, of Hattiesburg. Deputies said the two should be considered armed and dangerous. They have been placed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC). JONES […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

No injuries in train-truck collision on Pep’s Point Road

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a pick-up truck who hit a train on Pep’s Point Road Friday can count himself very fortunate. The man walked away from a collision that was more like an envelopment. “They actually had to split the train to get the vehicle...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Ribbon cut on new domestic violence foundation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On the sixth anniversary of Larita Dewberry’s passing, her mother, Chandra, cut the ribbon on a new non-profit organization, Larita’s House, which seeks to help those going through domestic violence. Friends, family and supporters of Dewberry made their way to Town Square Park Saturday...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested in connection with stolen side-by-side ATV

A Mississippi man has been arrested and will be charged with grand larceny in connection with a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. Brookhaven Police arrested Christopher S. Williams, 38, of Brookhaven, Wednesday in Simpson County with the assistance of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office. Williams is awaiting charges in the...
