Watch: TikToker Ophelia Nichols' Son Killed in Shooting. Ophelia Nichols is leaning on loved ones following a tragic loss. Almost two weeks after sharing the devastating news that her 18-year-old son Randon Lee was fatally shot, the TikToker appeared in a series of emotional videos to let fans known how her family has been "pushing forward" in the wake of the tragedy. According to the content creator, her husband Derick has been a source of strength amid this difficult time, often being "right there with me" for support.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO