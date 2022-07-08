ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators trade Luke Kunin to San Jose Sharks for pick, player

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNGS7_0gZ5JEu900

The Nashville Predators traded forward Luke Kunin to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and forward John Leonard, the team announced Friday.

Kunin, 24, was acquired in a 2020 draft-day trade from Minnesota in exchange for Nick Bonino along with picks. The Chesterfield, Missouri native scored 23 goals and recorded 18 assists in 120 games over two seasons for the Predators.

A promising 2021 campaign (10 goals in 38 games) was followed by a disappointing 2021-22 season. While Kunin played in every game, his points-per-game numbers plummeted (13 goals and 22 points in 82 games) as his penalty minutes (99 PIM, third-highest on the team) rose.

The University of Wisconsin alum is a restricted free agent.

2022 NHL DRAFT: Analyzing every Nashville Predators selection in 2022 NHL draft

FIRST ROUND PICK: Why Nashville Predators believe Joakim Kemell could be steal of 2022 NHL Draft

ON FILIP FORSBERG: Filip Forsberg contract offer includes these options Nashville Predators don't usually give, GM says

Leonard, who will be 24 at the start of the 2022-23 season, played 44 games for San Jose in the COVID-shortened 2021 season before spending the majority of the 2021-22 season in the AHL. The UMass alum recorded four goals and 11 assists for the Sharks in the NHL over the last two seasons.

He is a restricted free agent whose cap hit was $925,000 last season.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators trade Luke Kunin to San Jose Sharks for pick, player

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
San Jose, CA
City
Nashville, TN
Local
California Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Luke Kunin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy