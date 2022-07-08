ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Resurfacing of courts has been completed

By By Kent Casson
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
FAIRBURY — Local resident Joe Costa gave an update on the tennis and pickle ball courts at North Park during Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Fairbury City Council.

After a pandemic delay, the court resurfacing project has been completed. The park has spaces for pickle ball, tennis and basketball. Costa also pointed to the benefits of having a nearby disk golf course, walking trail, sand volleyball courts, youth diamond, swimming pool and park pavilion.

City discussion on resurfacing the tennis courts goes back to November 2013 and the city embarked on the pickle ball project in 2014. Costa said pickle ball has grown in popularity and he referred to the outdoor basketball court as extravagant.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, City Superintendent Brett Ashburn informed the council replacement will start next week for the railroad crossings at First, Fourth and Seventh streets. These crossings could be closed from two to five days. The Second and Third street crossings will remain open.

“Hopefully, in a couple of days they’ll have one open,” stated Street Superintendent Martin Steidinger.

Crews from the railroad will be tearing everything out and relaying the area. The city will receive a bill for an eight-foot stretch of asphalt at the First Street crossing.

“They are looking to get all of that done before PDC weekend,” explained Ashburn, referring to the Prairie Dirt Classic race at Fairbury Speedway later this month.

Alderman Gary Norris has received questions about switching to the new garbage pickup system Aug. 1. The city will send out letters soon detailing what is to come. Cans will be distributed to every residence the last week of the month. Residents can opt-out of recycling after Sept. 1 if they wish.

A quote for new mapping software from Cloudpoint Geospatial was authorized. What the city had before is obsolete since it can no longer receive software updates, according to Sewer Superintendent Brad Duncan. Two quotes were received which include hardware, training and cloud storage.

“As a user, we will login to edit or collect data,” said Duncan.

Duncan feels this is an extremely useful tool for marking mains and working with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The total cost for the Cloudpoint mapping quote is $12,155.

Santos Mendoza, owner of George’s Dawghouse, LLC, appeared before the council requesting permission to sell hot dogs and other items at North Park. Mendoza has purchased a hot dog cart and would like to park there this fall a day or two per week.

“I was thinking probably the parking lot area,” Mendoza said.

No electricity is required since he would use propane and food offerings would include Chicago-style hot dogs. Alderman Charles Hoselton made the motion to approve the food stand request.

An amount of $50,000 was approved for the Fairbury Fire Department to replace the fire rescue Suburban vehicle. Chief Martin Steidinger explained they are looking for a pickup truck that they can put a flat bed on with aluminum boxes for tools. It could eventually be used as a small brush truck. Steidinger would like a 2016 model or newer with less than 100,000 miles as they have had the Suburban for a long time.

“We are not going to put a bunch of miles on it,” said Steidinger.

The council voted to allow the purchase of a sewer department vehicle for up to $60,000. Duncan would like something with an extended cab, which has room to put items in the back.

In other matters, the Fairbury City Council:

• Vacated an alley on east Locust Street;

• Authorized a request from Zoning Administrator Nancy Widlacki to relocate Article XII, 12.5 to Article V, 5.7, L. This cleans up an ordinance dealing with drainage;

• Donated $500 to the Fairbury Fair;

• Approved the consent agenda, including June 15 meeting minutes, voucher invoice register and overtime report.












