ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake, possible owner comes forward

By Ann W. Schmidt
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alligator was recently found swimming in a lake – in Wisconsin. On Wednesday, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, based in Menasha, Wisconsin, posted about the 18-24-inch American alligator on Facebook. The small gator was found in Long Lake in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties, according to the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

Wild Parsnip Continues to Spread in Wisconsin

Wild Parsnip, Pastinaca sativa, is an invasive member of the carrot family that continues to spread into unmanaged areas throughout Wisconsin. It likes to grow in sunny, grassy areas along roadsides, railroads, and field borders but is not limited to these conditions. Primary means of spread is by seed that can be moved long distances while mowing roadsides after the plant sets seed.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin officials: Suspected powerboat driver contacted, still looking for others

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Athens, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Long Lake, WI
City
Menasha, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
City
Fox Lake, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Passenger of Oshkosh boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Alligator#J R Aquatic Animal Rescue#Smithsonian#Fox News Digital
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
nunewsindustry.com

Thunderstorms to be Experienced in the Second Half of Minnesota and parts of Western Wisconsin

The northern half of Minnesota experienced various thunderstorms Sunday morning, with thunderstorms at times in the second half of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. Northwestern Wisconsin and Northeast Minnesota will witness the maximum thunderstorms early Sunday afternoon, with numerous thunderstorms elsewhere in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Various thunderstorms could be witnessed in much of northern and central Minnesota along with north western Wisconsin in the mid and late afternoon hours, then proceed south-eastward in the early evening hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOMU

Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
FARMINGTON, MO
wiproud.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to Wisconsin after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Indiana

Have you ever been to Indiana? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on some breathtaking scenery. It may not be as popular as other states, but it absolutely has some gorgeous places that wait for people to discover them.
INDIANA STATE
1440 WROK

The Most Expensive House For Sale In Wisconsin Is Almost $12,000,000. Is It Worth It?

When you start to get into property listings in the 8-figure range, beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder. I came across a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state. We've already covered the most expensive home in Illinois, this $45 million mansion in suburban Chicago, and this Wisconsin home is much more affordable, comparatively speaking, at a much more modest $11.9 million.
WISCONSIN STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
Fox News

Shark activity near East Coast beaches on the rise

Sharks have been active in East Coast waters during the course of the past week. Primarily in the area of Massachusetts' Nauset Beach, over the past two days, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app has confirmed five white shark sightings and reported one unconfirmed sighting. In total, there have...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy