Lee County, IA

4-H’ers pamper their animals for the big show at the Lee County Fair

By John Gaines
 4 days ago
DONNELLSON — The Lee County fairgrounds grounds were buzzing with activity this past week as 4-H members scrubbed, shaved, dried and fluffed the coats of the livestock for contests in Donnellson.

“It’s a busy day,” Paula Ellis, whose shirt proclaimed “No Goat, No Glory,” said as she helped her son, Parker, 13, with his goats. “Today we reap the rewards.”

The "rewards" were the blue ribbons lined up on the table in the Show Barn. The “reap” would be the long hours the youngsters put in throughout the year to prepare the animals for the big day.

“When I’m at home, I spend an hour in the morning and an hour each night working with them,” said Parker Ellis. “I put leg wraps on them to protect the hair on their legs. When you show them, you want fluffy hair on their legs.”

He said he makes sure to take time to set the animals' legs in the proper position for the judges, so they are prepared.

“I have high hopes,” Parker Ellis added.

He and more than 150 other participants all had “high hopes” and a lot of fun through the week on the fairgrounds on the north edge of town.

“The animal numbers are steady and participation is steady,” said Lee County Extension program coordinator Whitney Weisinger of Fort Madison. “The community has a lot of love for their fair.”

This was obvious as the livestock count included 88 hogs, 79 sheep, 40 head of cattle, nine horses and 14 dogs, as well as goats, chickens, rabbits, ducks and even a llama.

“I show pigs and I think it’s really fun to get ribbons,” said Kaylee Moeller, 10, of Salem.

She said the hard work is worth it for the excitement to show the animals.

Also in the swine barn was Jalyn Hawk, 15, of Donnellson, who kept busy tending to her swine, Max and Ruby.

“They need their beauty rest,” she said after the two finished first and second in the Rate of Gain competition.

Max won first weighing a whopping 385 pounds. Ruby had a slightly trimmer figure, weighing 363 pounds.

“They are the two biggest hogs here,” said Hawk.

The hogs rested, but the goats and sheep were baaing as their owners were prepping them for the show.

“The biggest show is the sheep and goat show,” said Weisinger. “The kids are liking it.”

Haley Lampe, 16, of Fort Madison, was working meticulously fluffing the legs on her goat, Phoenix.

“I’m fitting the goat to get ready for the show,” she said. “I’m pulling the hair on her legs, so they look prettier, fancier. Showtime is soon. I’ve got to go ahead and get everything ready.”

In the Show Barn, Lee County Fair Queen Hailey Tweedy, 19, of Argyle, prepared to hand out ribbons to the winners.

“It’s a lot of fun to see the kids invested in their animals and show off their hard work,” said Tweedy. “We started handing out ribbons with the chickens and it has gone smoothly.”

In the show ring, goats and sheep were shown together for the Bottle Lamb and Kid Show. They youngsters each got a chance to talk about their animal including the critters' names.

“French Fry,” said one 4-H’er on the name of their lamb and the crowd chuckled.

Although many name the livestock, they understand the end game of the hard work.

Aaden Anderson, 12, of Farmington, was busy scooping poop in the cattle barn. It wasn’t even his cow, but that is what they do at the fair. They help each other out.

“I just saw poop, so I picked it up,” said Anderson.

Anderson, who has participated in fair activities since he was four, was in the barn checking on his cow, Zach.

“I wash it in the morning and afternoon and I comb it and brush it to get it fluffed up,” said Anderson.

However he said the best part of raising the animals is the money from the livestock sale. A true future farmer.

“I put it in my bank and save it for college.” he said about what he does with the payout.

The fair ends on Monday with the Jr. Agricultural Livestock Auction. It begins at 8:30 a.m.

