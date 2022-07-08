Dodgers: A Pair of Impact Arms Inching Closer to Return

On Thursday night, the injury bug bit the Dodgers again. Reliever Brusdar Graterol was lifted after just facing one batter due to right side soreness. On Tuesday afternoon, the team revealed that Chris Taylor fractured his left foot on a foul ball. However, reinforcements, at least for the pitching staff could be on the way in the form of Andrew Heaney and Blake Treinen.

Blake Treinen

The Dodgers go-to reliever for the past several seasons has been out since April with a shoulder injury. The Dodgers have previously stated that he won't be back until after the All-Star break, but Treinen tossed a bullpen session is threw again on Thursday. He typically pitches just one inning, so he doesn't need a long ramp up.

If he can come back after the All-Star break, he could eventually replace Craig Kimbrel as the team's closer. Kimbrel faltered again on Thursday night against the Cubs, allowing one earned run, and left runners on the corners. Alex Vesia recorded the final out.

Andrew Heaney

Like Treinen, Heaney also had a shoulder injury knock him out in April. He made just one start in June before being sidelined again with a similar issue. This week, he threw a bullpen session and didn't haven't any residual pain. He'll have to complete another without issue to get to the next step, which will be another rehab assignment.

Heaney's return could spell moving Mitch White to the bullpen, or, open the door for a six-man rotation.