ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victorville officials say added revenue to increase staff at Fire Station 315

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVnNu_0gZ5Ij6l00

The City of Victorville announced that Measure P funds would expand fire service and speed response times from the newly staffed medic engine at Fire Station 315.

Building on its initial opening of FS 315 last year, the city announced that beginning July 23, it will use the funds to increase staffing at the station on Eucalyptus Street.

The increased staffing is expected to expand fire service in the southwest corner of the city, west of Interstate 15.

“We’re excited to be able to fulfill our promise to expand fire service in Victorville,” said Mayor Debra Jones. “With the help of Measure P, we are investing in services to increase safety and quality of life for our growing community.”

Because most of the VVFD’s calls are medical, the city prioritized medical response in phase one of the opening of FS 315.

The station has been staffed with a two-person paramedic squad for the past year. Measure P will increase service there with a three-person medic engine equipped to respond to fire and medical calls in the southwest portion of the city where a coverage gap has existed.

“Expanding our fire service to meet the needs of our growing community is a strategic imperative,” said Victorville Fire Chief Brian Fallon. “This further expansion at Fire Station 315 will increase our all-risk service to community members in the southwest portion of our City, and the benefits in quicker response times and added service will be felt throughout our entire community.”

Measure P is a one-cent sales tax, which Victorville voters narrowly approved in 2020. The measure received 19,280 yes votes or 50.22%, compared to 19,109 nay votes or 49.78%.

All Measure P expenditures are certified by the Citizens Oversight Committee and approved by the City Council.

Measure P revenue has also been used to add 11 sheriff personnel to neighborhood patrols, speed law enforcement response times, and increase traffic enforcement.

City officials said the city also added five code compliance officers to address blight, homelessness, and illegal dumping.

Measure P revenue has also been used to make several park, recreation, library, and community center upgrades and to fund an interim homeless shelter until the City’s Wellness Center Campus begins operation in Spring 2023.

Measure P is expected to generate roughly $29 million this fiscal year. Additional information about Measure P and the city’s annual budget are available online at VictorvilleCA.gov.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

The United Lift Rental Assistance program to end, new relaunch coming in the fall

The United Lift Rental Assistance program will be ending its online application portal on July 29. United Lift has been a collaborative effort, over the past two years, between Riverside County, Inland SoCal United Way, and Lift To Rise, to support Riverside County families and residents financially impacted by COVID-19 through direct rental and utility The post The United Lift Rental Assistance program to end, new relaunch coming in the fall appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

15166 Haddington Way, Victorville, San Bernardino County, CA, 92394

Lovely, affordable 3 bed 3 bath home in Sunny So.Cal ~ Welcome to 15166 Haddington Way, Victorville. As soon as you arrive, you’ll be welcomed by the beautiful trees and greenery in the large front yard. It’s a corner home on a cul-de-sac, walking distance to Village Steam Elementary, Hook Junior high and Hook Park. The home is turnkey, features solar panels, a soft water system, central AC & heating including a wall AC in the living room. Tile and laminate flooring throughout the home, 2 car garage, room for RV parking & multiple cars. Washer and dryer is included in the sale. Kitchen is beautiful and inviting, has an island with a wine rack inside plus storage, elegant chimney style hood vent above the stove, recessed lighting and tile floor. Huge owner’s suite, room for home office and has a walk-in closet. Owner’s bathroom suite has an oversized jet tub for to relax in or have a spa day and separate standup shower as well. The other 2 rooms are a good size and the additional 2 bathrooms each have a shower; one has a tub and the other has a stand-up shower. Bring your imagination and creativity to the backyard…you have a blank canvas. There is a swing set and play deck area for the kids. The location is great, it’s close to the 1-15 fwy & all major shopping/restaurants. This house won’t last, come take a look today!
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victorville, CA
Government
City
Victorville, CA
Local
California Government
CBS LA

Brush fire in Diamond Bar threatens structures before being stopped by firefighters

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Diamond Bar that charred at least four acres of grass Sunday and temporarily threatened homes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Diamond Bar.Dubbed the Cutoff fire, it was initially reported at 1:22 p.m. at Brea Canyon Cutoff Road and the 57 Freeway. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported in the fire. The city of Diamond Bar tweeted that Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on the scene with ground and air support.The city of Diamond Bar tweeted at 3:16 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was stopped, with no damage reported. Officials added that firefighters would remain on the scene to do mop-up work.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local food truck owner shares concerns over illegal food vendors

It's easy to spot food vendors all throughout the Coachella Valley, but just how many of those food vendors are selling food with a permit? Leonard Alexander Flores, owner of Lenny's Tacos food truck has made sure to undergo Riverside County's permitting process. "I want my customers and my future customers to know that I The post Local food truck owner shares concerns over illegal food vendors appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Jammed The Monday Morning Commute For Hours On Southbound I-15

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> No injures were reported after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 15 in Hesperia on Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol said the series of collisions started when a total of five vehicles collided and then two more crash in the traffic backup. The fast lane was blocked with three vehicles with heavy damage.
HESPERIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Fallon
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Report: Riverside County failed Turpin children

The social services system “failed” 13 children who were rescued after being starved, shackled and horribly abused by their parents at a Southern California home for years, according to a report released Friday. Some of the Turpin children of Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, were forced to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iecn.com

City of Rialto employees are set to receive a one-time essential worker bonus in July

All full-time and even part-time City of Rialto Employees will be receiving a one-time $3,000 Essential Worker Pay bonus in July 2022. The only criteria employees must meet to receive payment are that the employee must have been employed with the city for at least six months from March 13, 2020, to March 12, 2022, and must continue to be on the payroll as of the date of payment.
RIALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Homelessness#Fire Station
pasadenanow.com

Police: If You See This Helicopter Buzzing Pasadena Throughout Monday, Don’t Be Concerned

As part of their commitment to pipeline safety and maintenance, Southern California Gas Company will be conducting methane emission mapping in various LA County cities including Pasadena on Monday, July 11. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Pasadena residents may notice the pictured helicopter performing a back-and-forth, lawnmower-flight pattern at...
KGET 17

Another life taken by Kern River Sunday, death toll at 320

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another life was taken by the Kern River Sunday bringing the death toll to 320 since 1968. Pasadena, Calif., resident Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin was seen going under water in the Kern River at Hart Park around 4:15 p.m. The 21-year-old was transported to Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Large drug bust takes place in San Bernardino

A large drug bust took place in San Bernardino, according to a Facebook post on July 11 by the San Bernardino Police Department. During an investigation into the transportation of large quantities of methamphetamine into the city of San Bernardino, narcotics officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and found the driver to be unlicensed.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
thestandardnewspaper.online

Holiday accident turns fatal

BULLHEAD CITY – A California man hurt in a 4th of July incident on the Colorado River in Bullhead City succumbed to his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital. Ricardo Almanza, 43, Corona, died July 6 at University Medical Center, according to Bullhead City Police Department Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Fontana Herald News

Investigators search for suspect in homicide case in San Bernardino

Investigators are searching for a suspect in a homicide which occurred in San Bernardino on July 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched for a welfare check in the 24700 block of Monterey Avenue. Deputies arrived and located Martin Murillo unresponsive in the street, suffering from an injury to his abdomen. Murillo, a 53-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy