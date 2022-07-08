ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palma Sola, FL

Swim advisory lifted for Palma Sola South

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
After being closed for more than a week, the Palma Sola South beach area was reopened on Friday.

Bacteria levels at the beach have dropped to an "acceptable level" and the beach is now open to the public, according to a report from the Department of Health of Manatee County.

The beach had been graded as poor quality since June 27 and closed since June 29. Palma Sola South rated poor quality in 10 of 32 water quality tests for 2022, according to the department's website.

The health department is a participant of the Healthy Beaches Program and collects water samples at select beaches each week. The samples are sent to labs and tested for levels of enteric bacteria which can cause human disease, infections and rashes.

For more information on the Healthy Beaches program, call 941-714-7593, or visit their website.

