Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley Sheriff's Station accepting Citizens on Patrol applications, hosting blood drive

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station has announced Citizens on Patrol volunteer opportunities and a local blood drive.

The station will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Those donating at the on-site bloodmobile will receive a “Fearless Fighters T-shirt while supplies last. To register, call 800-879-4484 or visit Isblooddrive.org/avpd.

The station is also accepting applications for the AV Sheriff’s Station’s Citizens Volunteer Unit.

The Citizens on Patrol provide a wide range of services to the community, including traffic control at community events, assisting at traffic collision sites and with major incident investigations. They also conduct vacation checks, neighborhood patrol and administrative support.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old, a legal U.S. resident and a high school graduate. You must also pass an oral interview and background investigation.

Applications are available at the front desk or online. For questions email Joy Ballinger at jballinger@sbcsd.org or call 760-240-7400 ext. 7457.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station is located at 14931 Dale Evans Parkway near AV Town Hall and the Newton T. Bass Branch Library.

