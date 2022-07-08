The time for talking points has passed. It's time for Kansas to mitigate damage from climate change.

Here in Kansas all 105 counties are under a gubernatorial drought declaration.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason Tidd reports wheat farmers expect a largely drought-induced drop in yield of 100 million bushels, equating to more than $1 billion in lost production.

"Here we are in harvest and what we feared has come true," said Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra and chair of the House Agriculture Committee. "What we saw earlier, with our winter wheat crop in many areas, the yields just aren't there. So our hope is Mother Nature gives us good rains so we can have a good fall crop."

We’ve seen cattle perish as a result of a heat wave last month. That same heat wave was also as a factor in the collapse of a concrete barrier wall from the aging Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka.

Let’s face it, this weather isn’t the normal Kansas summer we often lament. It’s hotter. And let’s call it what it is: climate change.

Despite the fact that climate change is largely accepted as a critical threat in the scientific community, it isn’t as widely accepted in the political realm. Instead, it’s more or less debated and not combatted.

It essentially boils down to talking points.

"I don't think the government can do much to mitigate climate," Rahjes said. "I know a lot of people think that by throwing money or by creating certain programs, that's been tried for a long time.”

"I think that government is probably the only institution that can probably set standards for this," Westwood Democratic Rep. Rui Xu said. "In economics, it's a very, very common thing that we see a lot called tragedy of the commons, where everybody is pursuing their own self-interest, but at the detriment to the group.”

Nevertheless the time to act is now. How many crops have to fail? How many more herds have to perish?

What about the Oglala Aquifer? Are we going to let it run dry?

We need to take this seriously. Talk to our experts, stakeholders and industry partners and figure out a solution that works for everyone.

Recently at federal level, Tidd reports the water crisis has boiled over, prompting the first meeting since 2013 of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry and Natural Resources.

During a hearing Colorado’s Sen. Michael Bennett focused on climate change impact on the crisis. Tidd reports Kansas’ Roger Marshall was more interested on hearing about "solutions in drought resiliency and fire mitigation."

Time for some straight talk: We’re not all going to agree on this issue. We understand that, but the time for debates has passed. It's time to exercise some Kansas common sense and look for solutions.

We don't spend enough time working together to lessen our impact on the land and mitigating damage. You can apply that to a plethora of topics in Topeka and Washington, including gun control and mental health.

We think it’s time to put talking points aside and look to find practical compromise to help our communities and keep our country fed.